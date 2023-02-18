Support for Palestine main reason behind enemy's Iranophobia

On the occasion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Mab'ath, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of Iranian government officials, representatives of Islamic countries and guests participating in the international Quran competition in Tehran for a meeting on Saturday.

"Mab'ath is the greatest gift that God has given to all mankind and it carries treasures that can ensure mankind's well-being in this world until the end," the Leader said addressing the participants.

"In revealing the truth, we are not afraid of anyone and we defend the Palestinian nation in any way we can, and this has caused the enemy to launch Iranophobia," he also noted.

"The solution to all these problems is to return to Islam and the sympathy and cooperation of Islamic governments in a literal sense," Ayatollah Khamenei further said.

He went on to lambast the Muslim states for keeping silent towards the Zionist Israeli regime's atrocities and aggression against the Palestinian nation, saying that the aggression on Palestine is an aggression on the entire Islamic Umma.

Later, he condemned the Western powers' domination over the internal affairs of some Muslim states, saying while those Western states cannot solve their own internal problems they interfere in other countries' affairs.

The Leader went on to point to the recent powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria, saying that urging for intensified cooperation among the Islamic nations to assist those two quake-hit Muslim nations.

"This [quake] relates to all Muslims. It means that everyone should really feel pain, feel suffering from such things," Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

