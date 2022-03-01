  1. World
Saudi-led coalition targets areas in Yemen’s Sanaa

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – In its latest crime, Saudi aggressor coalition targeted areas of Yemeni capital Sanaa with the heaviest attacks on Tuesday.

The series of crimes committed by Saudi aggressor coalition against civilians in Yemen still continue. Saudi-led coalition’s fighter jets bombed various areas of capital Sanaa on Tuesday morning, Almasirah TV website reported.

According to the report, areas of Al-Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, were also heavily targeted by Saudi fighter jets at the same time. Yemeni sources said that during the attacks, mostly residential areas were bombed by Saudis aggressor coalition.

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Monday announced that Yemeni army and popular committees shot down an American drone during an operation in Hajjah province.

Yemeni army targeted and shot down an American “Eagle” spy drone in skies of Hajjah province in Yemen, he said.

This move was taken after the hostile actions were carried out by the mentioned drone in the sky of Hajjah province, Yahya Saree added.

