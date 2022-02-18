At least 1 killed in Saudi fighter jets attack on Sanaa

Saudi Arabia has intensified its air raids against residential areas in the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported that at least one civilian was killed in the latest attack of Saudi fighter jets on the al-Masajid area in the Bani Matar district of Sanaa early on Friday.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets also conducted air attacks on Hajjah province. Al-Tinah area in the Midi district of Hajjah province was also targeted by the fighter jets. Saudi fighter jets also targeted the Harad district in Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah on three occasions. There have been no reports of casualties as of yet.

Yemeni outlet also reported that Saudi planes hit Medghal and Sirwah districts in Ma'rib province as well. The Saudi military aircraft launched at least seven raids against the al-Jubah and Wadi districts of Ma’rib.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

