Yemeni forces take control of strategic area in Hajjah prov.

The Yemeni army and popular committees continue their advance against aggressors and their affiliated elements on various fronts of Yemen, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni forces have recently gained a new achievement against elements affiliated with Saudi aggressor coalition.

Yemeni army and popular committees were able to take control of the strategic "Al-Hathira" area during a large-scale operation in Al Hudaydah province, the report added.

The takeover of the region came after a series of fierce clashes between elements affiliated with aggression coalition.

Last week, Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni army and popular committees had shot down an American drone during an operation in Hajjah province.

Yemeni army targeted and shot down an American “Eagle” spy drone in skies of Hajjah province. This action was taken after the hostile actions were carried out by the mentioned drone in the sky of Hajjah province, Yahya Saree added.

MA/5438091