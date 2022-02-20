Saudi-led fighters launch widespread attack on Sanaa

The series of Saudi coalition's crimes against civilians in Yemen still continue.

Fighter jets belonging to the Saudi-led coalition bombarded various areas of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen on Sunday morning.

According to the reports, areas of “Hadhramaut” province were also heavily targeted by Saudi fighter jets.

Yemeni Spokesman for Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had recently said that the claim of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition that the Yemeni armed forces are using civilian centers for military purposes is untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian facilities and centers.

"We emphasize that attack of Saudi aggressor coalition on civilian centers and facilities in Yemen will not achieve goals of enemies in defeating the will of Yemeni people and these attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Yahya Saree added.

