Mar 2, 2022, 10:20 AM

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets launch airstrikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Saudi-led coalition fighter jets heavily bombed various parts of Yemen in the past few hours.

Fighter jets of Saudi-led coalition heavily bombed cities of “Harz” and “Abas” in Hajjah province 29 times in the past hours, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets also targeted the provinces of Saada, Al-Jawf, Al Bayda’ and Ma'rib.

This is while that Yemeni military sources reported that Saudi-led coalition forces violated the alleged ceasefire 120 times in the past 24 hours in Al Hudaydah province.

On March 26, 2016, Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries and with the help and greenlight of the United States, launched large-scale attacks against Yemen, the poorest Arab country, under the pretext of returning ousted fugitive President Mansur Hadi to power.

