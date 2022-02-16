Saudi-led coalition launches airstrike on Yemen’s Sanaa again

The series of crimes committed by the Saudi coalition against civilians in Yemen are still ongoing. Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombarded various areas of Sanaa, capital of Yemen on Wednesday morning, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, areas of “Hadhramaut” province were also heavily targeted by Saudi fighter jets at the same time. Yemeni sources said that during the attacks, mostly residential areas were bombed by Saudis.

These attacks came as Yemeni Spokesman for Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had recently said that the claim of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition that the Yemeni armed forces are using civilian centers for military purposes is untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian facilities and centers.

"We emphasize that attack of Saudi aggressor coalition on civilian centers and facilities in Yemen will not achieve goals of enemies in defeating the will of Yemeni people and these attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Yahya Saree added.

