Saudis target Yemen's intl. airport, residential areas

Following the attacks, several explosions occurred at the airport, Al-Mayadin reported.

The Saudi attack comes after Yemeni forces fired six drones at the Aramco oil facility in Riyadh on Friday.

The Saudis on Sunday also targetted various areas of the Yemeni province of Sa'dah and Dhamr.

Yemeni sources reported that residential areas have been bombed by Saudi fighter jets.

Yemeni Spokesman for Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had recently said that the claim of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition that the Yemeni armed forces are using civilian centers for military purposes is untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian facilities and centers.

"We emphasize that attack of Saudi aggressor coalition on civilian centers and facilities in Yemen will not achieve goals of enemies in defeating the will of Yemeni people and these attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Yahya Saree added.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

