One of Iran's major demands reportedly accepted in talks

"In the latest round of talks in Vienna, Western countries have agreed to guarantee that, if an agreement is reached, the new generation of centrifuges will be sealed under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran instead of being completely destroyed," Farhikhtegan has reported, according to Tasnim Online telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the newspaper has said that "It seems that the Western side is still not willing to accept some other of the logical and important Iran's red lines."

Iranian lead negotiator in the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani returned to Vienna to continue the talks with the aim of resolving the remaining issues which have posed significant challenges for reaching an agreement last night.

Bagheri Kani sat down for new talks with Enrique Mora, the EU foreign policy chief who coordinates the Vienna talks on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions and the JCPOA revival.

In another development, the French foreign minister said on Monday that talks must conclude this week, while Iran has rejected setting any deadlines. Tehran insists that if the western powers agree to remove the sanctions in a practical way, an agreement in the talks would be within reach ASAP.

