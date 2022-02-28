  1. Politics
Senior lawmaker:

Bagheri to explain Iran's red lines in new talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Vahid Jalalzadeh, Chairman of Iranian’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has said that the Vienna talks have reached a turning point, calling on the west to make the important political deicisions.

"The parts of the agreement that are very important for the Islamic Republic and are considered as our red line still remaining to be resolved and decided upon," Vahid Jalalzadeh, Chairman of Iranian’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Monday.

"Mr. Bagheri must explain the red lines and concerns of the Islamic Republic in the new round of Vienna talks," the senior Iranian lawmaker added.

He said that the foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian will hold an extraordinary meeting with the lawmakers at the parliament today to report on the Vienna talks.

Asked whether this 8th round is the last round of the talks Jalalzadeh said, "We do not negotiate according to deadlines and we passed this on to the foreign minister. Our red line is the economic benefit and preserving our peaceful nuclear capabilities."

