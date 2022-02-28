US has to make tough political decisions in Vienna talks

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments at a meeting with the parliament's National Security and Foreign policy Commission on Monday, after which the commission published a readout of the meeting and the foreign minister's remarks.

"Negotiations are not over yet, and the United States has to make tough political decisions that it has not yet made," Amir-Abdollahian said in the meeting, according to the statement by the commission.

According to the statement, in the meeting, the lawmakers stressed the need to make sure that all the sanctions are removed from Iran during the talks and the Iranian nation must benefit from the removal of the sanctions economically.

The commission further said that "In the case of a final agreement, the government must submit a report on the lifted sanctions to the parliament after reviewing it in specialized commissions and in an open session, then the government can enforce any restrictions on the nuclear program."

KI/5435896