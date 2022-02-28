Iran managed to overcome sanctions: lawmaker

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday that Americans have repeatedly acknowledged that Iran has succeeded in overcoming many tough sanctions, especially in the oil sector.

Turning to next year’s budget bill (2022 Budget Bill), he said that the 13th government has compiled the next year’s budget without paying attention to the result of the Vienna talks and this issue will prevent the Western side from threatening the country.

Drastic measures must be taken in line with thwarting oppressive and cruel sanctions imposed against the country and this issue must be pursued seriously, the spokesman emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Meshkini pointed to the salient measures taken in the 13th government, especially in the field of boosting trade and economic relations with neighboring states and added that the current administration of President Raeisi is establishing good interaction with all countries in the world and this can be considered as a trump card in negotiations which is ongoing in the Austrian capital of Vienna on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

