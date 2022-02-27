  1. Politics
Parl. seeking effective, verified removal of sanctions: MP

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) –Referring to ongoing talks in Vienna, Vahid Jalalzadeh said that Parliament is seeking the effective and verified removal of sanctions imposed against the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Chairman of Iranian’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Jalalzadeh wrote, “Law of Strategic Action Plan does not heed the issue of agreeing or disagreeing the negotiations. This comprehensive law is seeking the effective and verified removal of sanctions imposed against the country.”

Accordingly, the government must report this issue to the Parliament and necessary decisions will be adopted by lawmakers on the way of implementation of JCPOA obligations, he stressed.

