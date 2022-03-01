US meddling pushed Ukraine into current situation: Leader

On Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath, the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God's messenger.

At the start of his speech, the Leader touched upon the important points on the Islamic Eid al-Mab'ath.

"Prophet Muhammad managed to unite people after they embraced Islam as religion," the Leader said.

He also said Islamic faith must not be segregated from politics based on Islamic teachings, adding that the Iranians in 1979 managed to eradicate the absolute Monarchy which was supported by the UK and the US in accordance with the Islamic teachings.

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed to the western civilization and culture as very similar to the culture before the emergence of Islam in Saudi Arabia. He said that western civilization today is suffering from modern ignorance.

He added that the West uses knowledge to slaughter people and plunder other nations.

The Leader further recalled the huge rallies held to condemn the US assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq in early 2020, praising the Kashmiris for punishing those who insulted the images of the top Iranian general.

He went on to condemn the US for interfering in Ukraine before the crisis began while stressing that the Islamic Republic wants a political solution to the crisis as it does not want war. He also highlighted that the Islamic Republic wants the end of the war.

The remedy to the Ukraine crisis is to eradicate the root cause of the crisis that is the US.

Ayatollah Khamenei further recalled the US interference in other countries such as Syria and Iraq, condemning the western countries for turning a blind eye to the suffering of the Yemeni people and the Palestinian people.

The leader also said that people defend the independence of a country, adding that if the Ukrainian people had been on the scene, the situation of the people and the government of Ukraine would be different today.

KI