Iran’s exports value up 22% in 13th govt.: IRICA spox

Speaking in an interview with Iranian media on Saturday, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA said that, despite two percent decline in volume of goods exported by the country, exports value showed a 22 percent hike since the 13th government assumed officie in the middle of summer.

According to statistics, 13,819,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $16.631 billion were imported into the country in the first five months of the current year in 1400 (from March 21 to August 22), he said, adding 45,474,000 tons of goods, valued at $17.661 billion were exported from the country as well.

He went on to say that 19,392,000 tons of goods, valued at $24.842 billion, were imported into the country from August 23, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022

More than 100 million tons of goods, valued at $38, were exported from the country in the first 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022), IRICA spokesman added.

In addition, 33 million tons of goods, valued at $41 billion, were imported into the country in 10 months of the current year, Latifi added.

