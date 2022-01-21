Transit of diesel to Afghanistan to start tomorrow: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA said on Friday that, “With the permit issued for transporting diesel to Afghanistan, the transit of diesel fuel to this country via Iran will be allowed from tomorrow on Saturday and IRICA has voiced its readiness for fully implementation of this procedure.”

In line with the decision adopted in the country, according to the request of Afghan officials to meet needs of Afghan people to fuel in winter season, a three-month permit has been issued for transporting diesel fuel to Afghanistan via Iranian land and territory.

Latifi went on to say that IRICA has also considered the necessary arrangements to carry out preliminaries for transporting diesel to neighboring Afghanistan.

As of Friday, the transit of diesel from other countries to Afghanistan via Iran is allowed and IRICA is ready to implement this decision appropriately, IRICA spokesman added.

