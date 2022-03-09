Iran’s foreign trade value hits about $10bn in 11th month

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that 15,799,000 tons of goods were exchanged between Iran and other countries in the Iranian month of Bahman (from Jan. 21 to Feb. 22, 2022), showing a 45 and 52 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

These statistics showed that Iran’s foreign trade has registered a 41 and 21 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to a month earlier, he added.

He went on to say that 12,233,000 tons of Iranian goods, valued at $4.754 billion, were exported from Iran to other countries in the same period, showing a 45 and 64 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the volume of products imported into the country in this period and added that 3,566,000 tons of goods, valued at $5.104 billion, were imported into the country, registering a 46 and 42 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

More than 1,070,000 tons of foreign goods were transited via Iranian land and territory, recording a 36 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, IRICA spokesman added.

