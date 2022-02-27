Iran exports 2m tons of goods to Iraq through Mehran crossing

“The Mehran International border crossing has created good opportunity for Iran’s exports to other countries,” Ruhollah Gholami stated.

He pointed out that the amount of exports has increased by 121% during the first 11 months of the current year of this year Iranian year of 1400(begining on March 21, 2021), adding that approximately 2m tons of commoditiesworth $1 billion have been exported via Mehran border crossing in Ilam Province.

Each day, 700 trucks carrying different commodities are exported to Iraq from Mehran crossing, According to Gholami.

