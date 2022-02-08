Iran’s foreign trade exceeds $8bn in current year: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that country’s non-oil foreign trade stood at 11,184,000 tons, valued at $8.153 billion, registering a 19 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He further put the share of Iran’s export products from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22 at 8,092,000 tons, valued at $3.622 billion, showing an 18 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the destination of Iranian products in this period and added that Iran exported its high-quality products to the countries including China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

He went on to say that China imported 2,315,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $1.250 billion, in the ninth month of the current year and accounted for Iran's first export target market.

Regarding the volume of foreign products transited from the country in this period, IRICA Spokesman added that 1,070,000 tons of foreign goods were transited via land and territory of the country, recording a 61 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

