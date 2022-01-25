Iran’s exports up 38% in 10 months: IRICA

Alireza Moghadasi said on Tuesday that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities recorded a 38 percent hike in this period.

China, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan have been introduced as the most important export destinations for Iranian products, he added.

Iran also imported $41.473 billion worth of products, showing a 34 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to the export of non-oil commodities, Moghadasi said that Iran exported $38.783 billion worth of commodities to the aforementioned countries, showing a 38 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The four countries of China, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan stood at first to fourth countries respectively in terms of export.

