  1. Economy
Jan 25, 2022, 12:40 PM

Iran’s exports up 38% in 10 months: IRICA

Iran’s exports up 38% in 10 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s export of non-oil products registered a 38 percent hike in 10 months of the current year (March 21, 2021 -Jan. 22, 2022).

Alireza Moghadasi said on Tuesday that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities recorded a 38 percent hike in this period.

China, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan have been introduced as the most important export destinations for Iranian products, he added.

Iran also imported $41.473 billion worth of products, showing a 34 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to the export of non-oil commodities, Moghadasi said that Iran exported $38.783 billion worth of commodities to the aforementioned countries, showing a 38 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The four countries of China, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan stood at first to fourth countries respectively in terms of export.

MA/IRN5408385

News Code 183264
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183264/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News