Iran’s exports to ECO member states up 52% in 9 months: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA said on Tuesday that 19,856,531 tons of products, valued at $7,640,488,517, were exported from Iran to nine ECO member states in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22), showing a 41 and 52 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

He went on to say that 23,240,038 tons of goods, valued at $11,754,147,716, were exchanged between Iran and nine ECO member states, indicating a 30 and 42 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Among other ECO member states, neighboring Turkey ranked Iran’s first export target market in this period, he said, adding that Iran exported $4.131 billion worth of product to Turkey from March 21 to Dec. 22, followed by Afghanistan, Pakistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to Iran’s import of products from nine ECO member states and added, “Iran imported 3,383,507 tons of products, valued at $4,113,659,119, showing a 12 percent decline in terms of weight and 27 percent hike in terms of value as compared to the same period of last year.”

Iran’s foreign trade in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) hit 79.1 million tons, valued at $45 billion.

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Republic of Azerbaijan are 10 countries as ECO member states.

MA/IRN84617706