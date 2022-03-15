Iran’s trade value with neighbors hits $46.2 bn in 11 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Tuesday that Iran’s value of trade exchanged with 15 neighboring countries from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022, reached $46.2 billion, showing a $14 billion growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Some 92,256,219 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $46,245,716,06, were exchanged between Iran and 15 neighboring states in the 11 months of the current year, showing a 22 and 42 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the value of trade exchanged between Iran and 15 neighboring states in 11 months of the previous year in 1399 (from March 21, 2020, to Feb. 22, 2021) at $32.4 billion, the rate of which registered a considerable growth in the same period of the current year.

He went on to say that Iran exported 70,259,636 tons of products, valued at $23,528,428,257, to neighboring states, showing a 13 and 28 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the volume of products imported into the country in this period and stated that 21,996,583 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $22,717,287,806, were imported into the country, showing a 65 and 62 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

