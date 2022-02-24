Russia begins operation in eastern Ukraine at Putin order

The operation’s ultimate goal is “to protect the people who have been subjected for 8 years to genocide by the Kiev regime,” Putin said in an address on Thursday morning, according to Russia Today.

Putin added that Moscow would “embark on a demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and handing over to justice those who committed numerous atrocities against civilians.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Moscow harbors no far-reaching plans to take over the whole territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia following a referendum in March 2014, following the US-backed coup that overthrew the elected government in Kiev.



Kiev has also repeatedly accused Russia of having a military presence in Donbass, although Moscow consistently denied this claim.

This item is being updated...

