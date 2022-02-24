  1. Politics
Russia begins operation in eastern Ukraine at Putin order

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) –Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special operation in eastern Ukraine to take over Donbass region while claiming that Moscow does not plan to capture entire Ukraine.

The operation’s ultimate goal is “to protect the people who have been subjected for 8 years to genocide by the Kiev regime,” Putin said in an address on Thursday morning, according to Russia Today.

Putin added that Moscow would “embark on a demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and handing over to justice those who committed numerous atrocities against civilians.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Moscow harbors no far-reaching plans to take over the whole territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia following a referendum in March 2014, following the US-backed coup that overthrew the elected government in Kiev.

Kiev has also repeatedly accused Russia of having a military presence in Donbass, although Moscow consistently denied this claim.

This item is being updated...

