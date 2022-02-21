  1. World
Feb 21, 2022, 11:49 PM

Putin recognizes Dontesk, Luhansk independence

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) –Russian President recognised independence of Dontesk and Luhansk regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognising the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

The West has repeatedly warned Russia not to recognise the Dontesk and Luhansk.

