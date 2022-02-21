Putin recognizes Dontesk, Luhansk independence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognising the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.
The West has repeatedly warned Russia not to recognise the Dontesk and Luhansk.
