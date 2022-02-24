Iran blames NATO provocations for Ukraine crisis

"The Ukraine crisis has roots in NATO provocations," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian underlined, Iran does not see "resorting to war as a solution."

The foreign minister also called for a ceasefire and focusing on political and diplomatic solutions.

Also, in a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh blamed the NATO provocative measures as well as the United States for the Ukrainian crisis and said that Iran is following developments in Ukraine with grave concern.

"Unfortunately, the continuation of US-centered NATO provocations has led to a situation in which the Eurasian region is on the verge of turning into a global crisis," Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman further called on the two sides to cease hostilities and establish a ceasefire and start talks to find a political solution to the crisis.

He also reiterated the need to respect international and human rights in military conflicts.

