Ukraine crisis showed how fragile west has become

"The collapse of financial markets and the sharp rise in energy prices due to the crisis in the far east of Europe showed that instability and insecurity in any types in the eastern hemisphere will deal a serious blow to Western interests. The #Ukraine crisis can teach a good lesson," the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has put the blame for the Ukraine crisis on the NATO provocations while urging for non-military solutions.

Also, in a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh blamed the NATO provocative measures as well as the United States for the Ukrainian crisis and said that Iran is following developments in Ukraine with grave concern.

