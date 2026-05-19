ECO holds meeting in Tehran to discuss agricultural coop.

Accoridng to a report by Iranian Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, the 36th meeting of the Regional Planning Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries, focusing on the Agriculture Working Group, was held at the organization’s secretariat in Tehran.

The meeting, chaired by Hassan Momeni, Head of the International Affairs and Specialized Organizations Office of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, hosted representatives of the Scientific Communications and International Cooperation Office of the TAT Organization and all relevant agricultural sector apparatuses related to the ECO working groups.

At the meeting, after reviewing the agenda presented by the ECO Secretariat, representatives of the member countries exchanged views and discussed their national stances. The main focus of the meeting was on key issues, including the ECO Seed Association Working Group, the Center of Excellence for Water for Agricultural Uses in Member Countries, and the Biotechnology Project. The members made technical decisions on these projects, which, once finalized, will be sent to the member states for final approval through the ECO Secretariat.

ECO, which includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, is the only international organization whose secretariat is located in the Islamic Republic of Iran.