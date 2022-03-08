“Russian oil will no longer be accepted at US ports”: Biden

Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports in a speech on Tuesday.

President Biden announced that the US will ban the importing of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, broadening the economic sanctions leveled against Moscow over its war in Ukraine, the local US media said.

The decision to target Russia’s most lucrative industry despite the likelihood of higher energy prices at home comes as bipartisan support in Congress was coalescing behind such restrictions.

The US president said that the decision was made in close consultations with partners.

The United Kingdom has also said that it will announce a ban on imports of oil from Russia.

US media have reported that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives will pass a bill banning oil imports from Russia, US media reported.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her caucus Tuesday that the House will still proceed with a vote this week to ban Russian oil imports despite pending executive action by President Joe Biden, the US media added.

The House is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday afternoon on a bill that would ban Russia imports of oil and other energy products. It’s a remarkably fast timeline, with senior Democrats still racing to finish drafting the bill as of late Tuesday morning, the Politico website said.

