No more blank checks for war criminal Netanyahu: Sen. Sanders

In a post on X on Monday, the veteran senator cited a recent poll showing that 57 percent of Americans no longer support the flow of economic and military assistance from the United States to Israel.

“According to a recent New York Times poll, 57% of Americans oppose the US providing more economic and military support to Israel, while just 37% support,” Sanders wrote on his X account.

“Congress should listen to the American people. No more blank checks for war criminals like Benjamin Netanyahu,” he stressed, as Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Under a ten-year agreement signed in 2016, the US committed $38 billion in military aid to Israel through 2028, including $5 billion for the so-called Iron Dome anti-aircraft missile system, according to Press TV.

Overall, American assistance accounts for roughly 16% of the regime's military budget.

Back in March, Sanders filed three resolutions, seeking to block nearly $660 million in arms sales to Israel.

Furthermore, Netanyahu lured US President Donald Trump into an unprovoked war against Iran on February 28. The pointless US-Israeli aggression assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders and targeted the country's infrastructure, including economic facilities.

More than 3,300 Iranians have lost their lives in the aggression, according to the latest data.

MNA