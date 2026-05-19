New fronts to be opened if enemy commits another folly

General Mohammad Akraminia made the remarks during a public gathering at Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran, according to the Army’s public relations department.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated,” General Akraminia said.

“If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists’ trap again, and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods.”

The spokesman also presented a report on the measures of Iran’s Armed Forces, particularly the Army, and said that the Army has treated the ceasefire period as a time of war, using the opportunity to strengthen its combat power.

General Akraminia said the Armed Forces of the country have full command over the Strait of Hormuz and that the situation in the strategic waterway will never return to its previous state.

“The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and striking nuclear facilities, schools, and hospitals.

Iran responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, and has since imposed a new maritime regime on the Strait of Hormuz, requiring all vessels to obtain Iranian permission before transiting.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains.

Tehran has vowed that the strait will not reopen until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

MNA/6834747