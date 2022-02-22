NATO provocative moves made conditions more complicated

Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement that Iran was closely watching developments in Ukraine, calling on all sides to refrain from any action that would increase tensions.

He also called on all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue.

“Unfortunately, NATO interference and provocative moves led by the United States have made conditions in the region more complicated,” he added.

Russia announced its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and ordered to deploy a peacekeeping mission in Donbass on Monday.

Speaking in a televised address to the citizens earlier, Putin explained, "I believe it is necessary to take this long-overdue decision. I immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic."

The Russian leader asked the Federal Assembly to back this decision and then ratify the treaties on friendship and mutual aid with both republics. While announcing this decision, the president voiced confidence about the support of Russian citizens and all patriotic forces in the country.

