According to Xinhua, the authorities' Media and Communication Administration said an army unit had discovered an explosive device near one of its buildings and was attempting to dismantle it when a booby-trapped car detonated nearby.

Earlier, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that a powerful blast, heard across several districts of Damascus, originated near an old military headquarters in the east of the capital, with gunfire heard afterward.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred near the entrance of the Armament Administration headquarters in eastern Damascus.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV had initially reported an explosion of unknown origin in the al-Dweilaa neighborhood in the east of the capital before authorities confirmed the details.

Syria has witnessed explosions, increased foreign intervention and insecurity since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and amid science of the HTS-led regime headed by Jolani recently known Ahmad Sharaa.

MNA