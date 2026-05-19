Beijing's support for Iran evident and unquestionable: envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu made the comments in a meeting with Mohammad Ali Amani, Secretary General of the Islamic Coalition (Motalefa) Party of Iran, where the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Iran's resistance to the recent aggression, the horizons of cooperation in the post-war period, and facilitating the movement of businessmen and tourists.

In the meeting, Amani, after explaining his letter to the Secretary General of the Communist Party of China, emphasized: "Donald Trump is a war criminal to the Iranian nation who has the blood of our martyred leader, General Soleimani, commanders and nuclear scientists on his hands. Iran insists on the right to retaliation, receiving economic war compensation, and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz."

Amani added: "The era of relying on Western promises is over, and we expect China, as a strategic partner, to stand up to American unilateralism."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Secretary General of the Iranian Islamic Coalition Party, referred to the importance of the post-war period, stressing the need for facilitating the movement of traders, merchants, and tourists between the two nations.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tehran, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stressing that "China's support for Iran is clear and unquestionable."

Referring to the Chinese President's four proposals for global peace and stability, he emphasized by compliance with peace, respect for international law, and confronting hegemony norms.

The Chinese ambassador added: "Under these circumstances, it is difficult to recognize our true friends. We are ready to play our role in rebuilding the Iranian side - not only in bilateral relations, but also on the international stage and in defending justice."

Referring to the special attention of the Chinese people to Iran, Cong Peiwu said: "We have delivered 58 tons of medicine to the Iranian side so far. This year is the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, and with an economic growth of 5 percent, we have the highest index in the world."

In response to the request to facilitate travel, he stated:" We will follow up on visas to make it easier."

Elsewhere, the Chinese ambassador noted that, "There is a long way to go until the end of this war, but these challenges have provided an opportunity to increase political mutual trust between the two countries. We consider strengthening this trust a priority."

MNA/6834753