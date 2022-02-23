Raeisi felicitates Japanese Emperor, PM on National Day

In a separate message to Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Japanese National Day, and stated, "The friendly and historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan are based on trust and mutual respect."

In his message to the Prime Minister of Japan, the President expressed hope that "in the light of the policies of His Excellency's government, we will see continued cooperation and increased consultation of high-ranking officials of the two countries and further expansion and strengthening of relations in all areas of mutual interest."

Addressing the Emperor of Japan, Raeisi also noted, "I hope that the historical and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan will expand even more with the help and efforts of both sides."

RHM/president.ir