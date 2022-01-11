Ghalibaf felicitates 5 states' counterparts on national day

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered his congratulations on the national day of 5 countries in separate messages.

He sent congratulatory messages to his counterparts in Palestine, Cuba, India, Australia and the Republic of Togo to felicitate these countries on their national days.

In these messages, Ghalibaf expressed hope that through mutual cooperation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and those countries will witness the development and expansion of relations in various fields.

ZZ/IRN84609988