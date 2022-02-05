Iranian president congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

In his message to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's Independence Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the anniversary of Independence Day of your country," Raeisi said.

The President also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be expanded in various fields and in the mutual interests of the two nations.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Sri Lanka prosperity and felicity," Raeisi noted.

National Day, also known as Independence Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948.

ZZ/5417429