Mar 23, 2022, 12:30 PM

Raeisi congratulates Pakistan on National Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the National Day of Pakistan to the Prime Minister, President and people of this country.

In separate congratulatory messages on Wednesday, President Raeisi felicitated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on National Day of this country.

While expressing satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two neighboring countries, Raeisi expressed hope that amicable relations and cooperation between the two countries would be further developed and strengthened.

Friendly and brotherly relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, in the light of empathy and cooperation of officials of the two countries in various fields, would be further developed in line with ensuring interests of the two nations, Iranian president reiterated.

