US must give guarantee for not repeating "bitter experiences"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on Wednesday.

Reminding the late Japanese Prime Minister was interested in enhancing ties with Iran, President Raeisi said in this meeting, "Tehran and Tokyo can grow bilateral relations as there is a long record in their cooperation in various fields."

Criticizing the US unilateral withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018, the president termed Islamic Republic’s attitude towards the nuclear issue as reasonable that can be defended.

He stressed that Iran is ready to reach a fair agreement.

Due to the US's negative record, it is necessary to get a guarantee in order to prevent a repetition of bitter experiences, he underlined.

On the regional negotiations, the president said the talks in the region would end in success only when the foreigners do not interfere in.

For his part, the Japanese premier expressed satisfaction over his meeting with the Iranian president.

Kishida noted that his country is ready to develop ties with Iran in varied areas.

Japan respects the current efforts to achieve a nuclear agreement.

Raeisi left for New York on Monday (September 19) to participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

