The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the sidelines of the 6th GECF Summit in Doha on Tuesday.

Raeisi expressed dissatisfaction with the low level of economic ties with Algeria saying that Tehran-Algiers relations can be further expanded at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The Iranian president said that any regional insecurity has roots in foreign intervention adding that the main solution to the problems and insecurities in the region is to cut off the hands of the United States and foreigners from the region.

He also expressed appreciation to Algeria's rightful stance against the Zionist regime and its membership bid in the African Union.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his part, expressed his country's willingness to expand relations and strengthen engagement with Iran.

Referring to his country's rightful and supportive stance in defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people, the Algerian president noted Algeria's opposition to the continued membership of the Zionist regime as an observer member of the African Union led to the suspension of the regime's membership and said, "Algeria will continue its path with might despite the huge price it paid in seeking justice."

KI