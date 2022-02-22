  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian:

Strengthening relations with neighbors Iran's policy priority

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that strengthening relations with neighbors, especially Arab countries, is a key priority in Iran's policy.

Referring to the ongoing visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar, Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote that Iran-Qatar relations are based on common interests.

Strengthening relations with neighbors, especially Arab countries, is a key priority in Iran's policy, he added.

He also noted that Iran extends its hand of friendship to the countries in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi traveled to Qatar on Monday on a pre-planned visit and upon his arrival was welcomed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the first day of the visit of the Iranian President to Qatar on Monday, contracts in the different political, economic, cultural, sports fields were signed by the Iranian and Qatari ministers in the presence of the Emir of Qatar and the Iranian President.

