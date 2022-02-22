Iran continues to neutralize impact of sanctions: spox.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Tuesday, the cabinet spokesman Jahromi pointed to the ongoing Vienna talks, saying that the government will take steps to neutralize the sanctions.

He stated that any sanctions that violate the obligations of the other side and Iran's economic interests must be lifted.

The spokesman said that as the foreign media also admit, Iran has increased its oil exports record-breakingly and the oil revenues return to the country since the government of President Raeisi assumed office, underlining that "We will never leave the negotiating table, but the government will take steps to neutralize the sanctions."

Tehran has called for the removal of all the illegal US sanctions and guarantees that the US will not leave the deal again.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be one of the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach. The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

Iran has put its clear proposals and demands on the remaining issues on the table very clearly and the ball is in western parties' court.

Iran demands the removal of all sanctions all at once and guarantees that the US would not abandon the deal again while the Western sides are yet to decide to abide by their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

