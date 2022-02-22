Iran ready to transfer technical knowledge to Africa: Raeisi

In a meeting with the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the 6th GECF Summit in Doha, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his satisfaction with his remarks on the successful results of his country's development programs and said, “In the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran, African countries are lands full of talents and rich resources, which have unfortunately been plundered by Western countries for the past few centuries.”

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always believed that African countries have hard-working people and significant reserves and their people are talented for growth and development, Raeisi added, "The 13th Administration is ready to expand trade and economic cooperation with African countries, especially Mozambique, and the transfer of experience and technical knowledge to these countries.”

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we have always had good relations with African countries, he said, adding, “I urge the Minister of Foreign Affairs to prepare the ground for holding the joint economic cooperation commission as soon as possible so that the process of the development of interaction between the two countries can be accelerated.”

"Western countries want Africa for themselves, but we want you for yourself," the Iranian president said, adding, “Western countries and world’s hegemonic powers are only seeking to misuse the resources of African countries. If this is not the case, what other meaning and reason could the Zionist Regime's attempt to join the African Union have?”

Stating that Westerners and Americans pursued only their own interests and did not take steps to develop those countries wherever they went, he said, “The rise of insecurity and the activities of terrorist groups in recent years in some African countries has roots in Western and American meddling. The confession of former US officials to the formation of ISIL by this country is proof of this claim.”

At the meeting, the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi expressed his country's interest in deepening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “We have a lot of natural resources that we can use for the benefit of the Mozambican people and for development with the help of the technical capabilities of Iranian experts," said Mozambican President.

The President of Mozambique stated that one of the serious problems in the development of his country is the spread of insecurity and terrorism, which is mainly directed and controlled from outside the borders of this country.

KI/President.ir