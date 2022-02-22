  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar FMs meet in Doha to discuss Raeisi's visit gains

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister met with his Qatari counterpart in Doha on Tuesday and desrcibed the visit of President Raieis to Doha as an accelerator to bilateral relations.

 Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a meeting on Tuesday in Doha.

Amir-Abdollahian is accompanying President Ebrahim Raeisi on the Qatar visit.

In this meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the relations between the two countries in various political, economic fields as well as the issues related to Iranians living in Qatar.

The Iranian minister thanked Qatar for their hospitality and the good hosting of the 6th GECF Summit and described the visit of President Raieis to Doha and the meeting with Emir of Qatar as an accelerator to bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, for his part, attached great importance to the meeting between Raeisi and the Emir of Qatar and stressed the need to implement the decisions of high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar also discussed important issues and developments related to the Vienna talks, as well as regional issues, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

