Feb 21, 2022, 10:00 PM

Raeisi calls for setting up Iran trade center in Qatar

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that setting up Iranian trade and business center in Qatar will cause introduction of high capability and capacity of the country to Qatari entrepreneurs and traders.

President Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar in Doha on Monday and emphasized today, Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in various fields in international arenas.

During the meeting, President Raeisi described relations between the two countries of Iran and Qatar “as very deep, friendly and amicable”.

He went on to say that there are goods political, economic, cultural and social ties between the two nations but this level of relations is not commensurate with existing capacities of the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the oppressive and cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and said, “Despite tough sanctions, Iran has managed to gain salient achievements in international arenas in all fields.”

Referring to Qatari hosting of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Raeisi said that Iran is ready for any cooperation for better organization of this prestigious sport event.

Qatari prime minister, for his turn, termed visit of President of Iran to Qatar ‘historic and significant’ and added that the two countries enjoy high capabilities and potentials to expend their relations in all fields.

Turning to the high interest of Iranian and Qatari people in football, Prime Minister of Qatar congratulated Iran national football team for qualifying for 2022 World Cup and said that sport is one of the best ways to strengthen nations' interactions beyond the quality of political relations between governments."

