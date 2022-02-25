Baghdad hosts security Iran-Iraq-Syria-Russia summit

The annual conference of the quadripartite information exchange and coordination center was held in Baghdad on Friday.

The representatives of the center’s four-member countries (Syria, Iraq, Russia, and Iran) reviewed the achievements made in fighting terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq.

Iraq's national security adviser Qasim al-Araji as well as the representative of four-member countries discussed the latest developments in Syria and the Iraqi-Syrian border, as well as security developments in the region.

Al-Araji stressed at the meeting that friendly and brotherly countries should monitor the movements of terrorists in the region, saying that Iraq does not allow terrorists to act near its borders.

RHM/5432971