Gunmen kill 14 people, abduct 15 in western Nigeria

Gunmen attacked two villages in ​​Niger State, burning down houses and firing several bombs indiscriminately at villagers, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to the report, at least 14 people were killed and more than 15 others were abducted in the attack.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently called on the Nigerian military to carry out the most intense operations against the terrorist armed gangs.

Following Buhari's command, Nigerian authorities announced that dozens of terrorist elements had been killed in the center and north of the country.

North, West and central Nigeria have become the scene of criminal activity in recent years and violence has intensified in recent months.

