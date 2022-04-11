80 killed, 70 abducted in armed attack in Nigeria

Nigerian media on Monday reported that dozens of people have been killed in an armed attack on several villages in the center of the country.

Nearly 80 people were killed and 70 abducted during an armed attack on villages in central Nigeria, according to the report.

Despite various measures taken by the Nigerian government and military, attacks and hostage-taking by armed and terrorist groups continue in many parts of the country.

Last week, Nigerian media reported that 12 people had been killed and 28 injured in an armed attack in central Nigeria.

Local Nigerian media sources said that at least 34 people, including two soldiers, have been killed in an armed attack in northwestern Nigeria on March 23.

