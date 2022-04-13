154 dead in terrorist attack in Nigeria

Two local officials reported that at least 154 people were killed in an armed attack on villages in Plateau province in northern Nigeria on Sunday.

Gunmen on motorcycles entered the area and started firing, Abu Bakr a member of local council in Plateau province said.

The gunmen also set houses and shops on fire and razed them to the ground, he said, adding that the gunmen also chased and shot dead a number of people hiding in the bushes and meadows.

According to him, at least 154 people were killed in the attacks.

