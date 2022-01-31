  1. World
Jan 31, 2022

11 killed in gunmen attack in northern Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – At least 11 people were killed by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, a government official said Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said in a statement that the gunmen attacked a village in the Zango Kataf local government area in the early hours of Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Thirty houses were set ablaze during the attack and some survivors were sent to a hospital, Aruwan confirmed, adding that search and rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months. There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the region.

