18 civilians killed in Niger, 19 terrorists killed in Mali

Quoting a statement by the Nigerian government, AFP reported that several unidentified armed motorcyclists attacked a truck traveling between the villages of the Tillaberi area on Niger-Burkina Faso-Mali borders, setting the truck on fire.

The Ministry of Interior, Public Safety and Decentralization of Niger announced that 18 people were killed and eight others were injured during the attack, adding that the search for the attackers continues.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers killed almost all the male passengers before setting the truck on fire.

Recently, eight soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on Mali troops in the Archam area on the border with Burkina Faso.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Internal Security and Civil Protection of the Republic of Mali announced that the country's military forces also responded to the terrorists' attacks and killed 57 of their members.

Fourteen Malian soldiers were wounded and four others were abducted during the clashes.

